Drive-by baby shower for Whitsundays couple

DRIVE-BY baby shower isn't a phrase used often, but with social distancing rules in place a Bowen family has gotten creative to surprise a lucky couple with an experience they "won't forget soon".

Jamii Barlett and Ash Pandey were forced to cancel their baby shower to keep their two young asthmatic kids safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Barlett said she never expected there was an alternative way to celebrate.

On Saturday, Miss Barlett was surprised to see her mum's house in Dalrymple Point decorated pink and blue with a sign that read 'drive-by baby shower'.

"The kids had a sign saying 'beep twice for a girl, beep three times for a boy' and everyone dropped their presents into the boot of the car as they drove past," she said.

"It had everything a baby shower should have… except the guests."

Miss Barlett, who grew up in Bowen and now lives in Jubilee Pocket, said her sister planned her original baby shower at their parents' house in Bowen to give her a chance to see friends and family.

Though she may not have been able to talk to her friends and family, Miss Barlett's sister organised people on the original guest list to drive past the house in celebration.

But Miss Barlett said they also had strangers getting involved.

"Originally I was supposed to have a normal baby shower, my sister had planned for me, I was disappointed that I wouldn't be able to have it," she said.

"I don't live in Bowen so it was going to be a chance to see all my friends and family.

"But we have two small kids with asthma so we'd actually cancelled it before Scott Morrison made the announcements on restrictions."

Jamii Barlett said her two young kids loved the drive-by baby shower, holding up signs for passers-by to guess the sex. Picture: Supplied.

But the alternative baby shower ended up providing the special experience they were looking for.

"It definitely is not an experience we will forget soon," Miss Barlett said.

"It's just one of those once in a lifetime things, how many people have a driveby baby shower?."

Due to have her baby in just two weeks, Miss Barlett said the current health crisis had definitely made her pregnancy a more anxious time.

Miss Barlett said she was also supposed to be organising a wedding alongside her partner, but that had been put on the backburner for the time being.

"It is a bit scary we are going into full isolation next week, I'll be finishing up work," she said.

"In the beginning it was really scary but I think we're organised enough now."