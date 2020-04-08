Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gabriel Caulton celebrated his eighth birthday this year at home in Bucasia. Picture: Tony Martin
Gabriel Caulton celebrated his eighth birthday this year at home in Bucasia. Picture: Tony Martin
Offbeat

Drive-by party for birthday boy a hit

Heidi Petith
8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUCASIA'S Gabriel Caulton could not party with friends for his eighth birthday.

But his family did not let coronavirus restrictions dampen all the festivities.

After seeing drive-by birthday parade videos on Facebook, mum Heidi Caulton asked residents from the suburb for help to surprise Gabriel with his own.

About 10 cars took part in the drive-by celebration on Friday, which helped make up for Gabriel's disappointment at not being able to spend his birthday at Timezone, Ms Caulton said.

"I think it gave everyone five minutes to forget about what's going on in the world … it was a bit of fun," she said.

Gabriel thought it was a "great" surprise with people bringing him presents and a teddy bear.

"It was like a little parade," Gabriel said.

"Thank you everyone."

The novel drive-by parades have recently gained traction on social media as a way to celebrate birthdays while following social distancing rules.

birthday party birthday party covid-19 bucasia coronavirus mackay mackay region
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News The number of Queensland coronavirus cases has grown overnight, taking the total to 873 as the Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        premium_icon School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        Health School closed for cleaning as contact tracing underway

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health Households now be able to invite over two close family or friends

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted