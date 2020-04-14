Menu
Driver crash-tackled in dramatic shopping centre arrest

by Luke Mortimer
14th Apr 2020 8:47 PM
A MAN behind the wheel of a suspected stolen car has been crash-tackled in a dramatic arrest at a Gold Coast shopping centre this afternoon.

Gold Coast Police came across the man driving a Mazda sedan, believed to be stolen, at Helensvale about 3.30pm.

A police officer waits to be checked by paramedics after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast
Officers followed the vehicle all the way to Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on the corner of Ashmore and Benowa roads, a police spokesman said.

The driver allegedly fled and was taken down by officers on a nearby road just before 5pm.

A police officer suffered minor injuries when he "banged his head" during the arrest.

Paramedics on scene after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast
The driver, of an undisclosed age, had not been charged by police as of 5.45pm.

The car was bearing a Northern Territory number plate, reports Nine News Gold Coast.

