Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.
St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.
News

Driver fined after beasts escape crashed cattle truck

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
12th May 2020 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER who crashed his cattle truck has been fined for careless driving.

St George police attended an single vehicle crash on the Mitchell St George Road on May 6. A fully laden cattle truck crashed approximately 25km from St George causing numerous beasts to escape.

The uninjured driver, a 28-year-old Winton man was issued with an infringement notice for careless driving.

Police will be performing traffic enforcement using mobile radar, patrols, speed camera and random breath and drug drive testing as part of an ongoing commitment to reducing road trauma.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        News How pubs, cafes, restaurants and other parts of Aussie life could return to normal will be addressed in a key meeting today.

        Rise in meth use creates residential nightmare

        premium_icon Rise in meth use creates residential nightmare

        Health Moving into a new home can quickly turn into a nightmare

        When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        premium_icon When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        Business Restaurants and cafes are expected to open within weeks

        Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        premium_icon Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        News "I am committed to the 12 month pay freeze.”