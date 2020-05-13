Driver fined after beasts escape crashed cattle truck

St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.

A DRIVER who crashed his cattle truck has been fined for careless driving.

St George police attended an single vehicle crash on the Mitchell St George Road on May 6. A fully laden cattle truck crashed approximately 25km from St George causing numerous beasts to escape.

The uninjured driver, a 28-year-old Winton man was issued with an infringement notice for careless driving.

