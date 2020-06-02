Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Driver’s offer to crooks: ‘Keep the car, give back my ID’

by Patrick Billings
2nd Jun 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man whose vehicle was stolen has offered the thieves a deal - keep the vehicle just return his work credentials.

Jason Marshall was driving home from work in Mackay last week when his car broke down.

When he went back to get it the car had been stolen.

"I really don't care about the car but it had my MSIC (Maritime Security Identification Card) and site access card in it," he wrote on Mackay Crime Watch.

"I thought we might be able to come to an arrangement where they give me my cards and I'll give them the keys, no bull.

 

The man is willing to trade his car for cards.
The man is willing to trade his car for cards.

"I really don't care about the car just the cards as they are expensive to replace."

According to the Port of Brisbane website the MSIC is a nationally consistent identification card which confirms that the holder has met the minimum background checking requirements to work in a maritime and/or offshore security zone.

The cards can cost several hundred dollars.

Originally published as Driver's offer to crooks: 'Keep the car, give back my ID'

car thieves stolen cars stolen vehicles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News Lockdown restrictions may be lifted earlier than previously thought, with the National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress.

        Back to the 'good old days' as drive-in theatre returns

        premium_icon Back to the 'good old days' as drive-in theatre returns

        News Starry Nights partners with popular pub to bring drive-in back

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        premium_icon ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        Humour NSW residents share their most compelling reasons to open the border