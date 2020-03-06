Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Drug charges catch up after years living 'off the land'

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
5th Mar 2020 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has spent four years avoiding prosecution after she fled Queensland.

Wendy May Davey had been charged with supplying and possession of marijuana.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to 16 charges in Townsville Magistrates Court more than four years after she was arrested.

In 2014, police received a tip off someone was dealing marijuana from Davey's Kirwan home.

When they searched the property, officers found marijuana, clip seal bags, scales, and a mobile phone with multiple messages that confirmed Davey was supplying others.

Police prosecutor Tim Madsen said Davey "fled the jurisdiction" shortly after she was arrested.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick said prison had been an "eye opening" experience for his client.

"Normally, these sort of charges wouldn't attract a term of imprisonment," Mr Rennick said.

Acting magistrate Scott Luxton sentenced Davey to six months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.

More Stories

Show More
drug charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        premium_icon Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        News POLICE were called after a driver went through their front window at an aged care resort in Noosaville.

        Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        premium_icon Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        News A man left with burns and serious eye injuries

        Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        premium_icon Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        News Billionaire Clive Palmer has taken aim at the corporate regulator after it...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network