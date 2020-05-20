Drug dealer’s secret fling with cop’s girlfriend exposed

A drug trafficker was leading a secret life of luxury with fancy cars and overseas trips while posing as a tradie, a court has heard.

A drug trafficker was leading a secret life of luxury with fancy cars and overseas trips while posing as a tradie, a court has heard.

DRUG trafficker Ryan Hill was living a life of luxury with fancy cars and overseas holidays and even had sex with a police officer's girlfriend while on bail, just a week before he went into custody, a Cairns court heard.

Ryan Hill, 26, has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking as part of an organised crime syndicate between 2016 and 2018 but is fighting to have the plea to the syndicate section of the charge dropped as he claimed he did not understand it would add a mandatory additional seven years on his sentence.

Mr Hill was asked by Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane whether he believed police had animosity towards him because he had slept with an officer's partner, which he accepted.

Ryan Hill is trying to revoke his guilty plea over an alleged drug syndicate.

Although this was later refuted by an examining psychiatrist who said he was "more reflecting on his stupidity" when they discussed it.

The Cairns Supreme Court heard yesterday electrician Mr Hill was still pretending to be a tradie while trafficking drugs, dressing in hi-vis clothing, doing up fake quotes and receiving false pay from a former employer to hide his secret life and potentially buy a house - something which cannot be done with drug money.

He told the court he had been left angry by the court proceedings of his co-offenders who all received discounts for giving statements to police, believing he should get the same treatment because he did "the same shit" and was younger.

The court previously heard three of his co-offenders rolled on him prior to their sentencings, causing the syndicate feature of their charge to be dropped.

Mr Hill also did an interview with police while in custody, but this was not accepted by officers as providing assistance as it did not give enough detail, the court heard.

Another co-offender Matt Hilton also did not receive the additional seven years after pleading guilty to trafficking in February.

Matt Hilton (left) has already been sentenced for drug trafficking, and Ryan Hill.

"In my eyes I'd done what everyone else had done," Mr Hill said, labelling what happened with his case as "hypocritical".

He said he "should have asked more questions" when asked to enter his plea on February 5 and could tell by the judge's "body language" something was amiss.

"He seemed like I was silly to go guilty," he said.

The court heard he also argued with his former legal representatives - solicitor Andrew Stewart and barrister Robert Glenday - in the watch house after pleading guilty, after they explained the additional seven years was mandatory regardless if he had given extra information to police.

"(I said) what the f--- have I paid youse for?" he said.

"I'm paying a professional so I believed he was doing what was in my best interests."

The court was shown a document Mr Hill signed which indicated he would be pleading guilty and the sentence ramifications, but he told the court "I don't read a document, I just sign it".

The pre-trial hearing continues today.

