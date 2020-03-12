Drunk carer crashes car, caught twice in one night

A 62-year-old Tewantin man, who is the primary carer of his sick wife, has lost his license for more than three years after he was caught drink driving twice on one night.

David Ronald Adams faced Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit and driving with out a license after an incident in Noosaville on February 22.

A court heard police were patrolling the area when at approximately 1am they came across a Mercedes Benz van crashed into the middle of a roundabout on Eumundi Noosa Rd and Beckmans Rd.

At the scene they found Adams where he record a blood alcohol per cent of 0.200.

His license was suspended but his night far from over.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said five hours later an off duty police officer saw a man matching Adams's description attempting to restart his van, which was still crashed on the roundabout.

"Police found fresh tyre marks and a front bumper with registration but no vehicle," she said.

Patrolling police later found Adams where he blew a blood alcohol concentrate of 0.138.

Adams is self-employed and the full time carer to his wife of 36 years who suffer from multiple sclerosis.

He was served an 18 month probation period and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service. He was also disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.