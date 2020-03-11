Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kristel Kite faced Noosa Magistrates Court on drink driving charges.
Kristel Kite faced Noosa Magistrates Court on drink driving charges.
Crime

Drunken drive leaves barista with bitter outcome

Caitlin Zerafa
11th Mar 2020 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 36-year-old-woman who runs her own mobile coffee van has been served some bitter news disqualifying her from driving.

A remorseful Kristel Jane Kite pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with driving under the influence after an incident at Cooroibah last month.

A Court heard around 9.30pm on February 21 Kite crashed her hatchback into a street sign and drove with it under her car for 20 meters before continuing "erratically" up the road.

Witnesses helped identify Kite who recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.216

"It was just a stupid thing to do and my whole life's changed because of it," Kite told Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist.

"I run a mobile coffee business which has suffered because of it."

Kite, whose traffic history revealed drink driving to be an "ongoing issue", chocked back tears in court as she reflected on her actions.

"I'm trying to take the positives out of it, that I did get pulled over and I didn't kill myself or anyone else," she said.

Kite was fined $990 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

More Stories

Show More
noosa courthouse noosa crime noosa magistrates court
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman 'strangled, raped, robbed' in horrific DV attack

        premium_icon Woman 'strangled, raped, robbed' in horrific DV attack

        Crime A Queensland woman has been subjected to a horrifying series of alleged attacks, including being strangled, raped and robbed at knifepoint.

        Curra man in court over ‘horrendous’ head punch to neighbour

        premium_icon Curra man in court over ‘horrendous’ head punch to neighbour

        News Court told why man attacked his 60-year-old neighbour

        'I haven't given up': Dad vows he will walk again

        premium_icon 'I haven't given up': Dad vows he will walk again

        Health For 15 seconds, popular school teacher John Blunden was all alone

        Kings of the north: Billy’s bold NRL plan for Coast

        premium_icon Kings of the north: Billy’s bold NRL plan for Coast

        Sport Call for an allegiance to be brokered with a second Brisbane team