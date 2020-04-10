Menu
Staples such as milk, pasta, coffee and toilet paper are being trucked to outlying areas and remote Indigenous communities.
News

Easter deliveries trucked to remote regions

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Apr 2020 9:19 AM

Grocery staples are being trucked to outlying Queensland areas and Indigenous communities across Cape York and Torres Strait in time for Easter.

The three B-double trucks left Brisbane on Wednesday to deliver essentials of long-life milk, tinned seafood and vegetables, pasta, coffee, Weetbix and toilet paper.

It is the first of two transport drops of goods to remote areas as the government works with its network of contractors to coordinate the delivery and keep supply chains open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick says deliveries will be made to far western and north west communities like Quilpie, Julia Creek and Normanton, as well as Cairns for onward distribution across the Cape York Peninsula.

Cook MP Cynthia Lui says contractor Metcash had "moved mountains" to source staple products from across the country for the delivery.

She said a second freight drop carrying similar goods and staples like rice, flour and sugar will leave Saturday to make deliveries in time for Easter Monday.

Half a day will be cut off delivery times as part of the distribution effort, says Stephen Gray from Metcash.

"We'll be able to deliver the Easter goods by road whereas they would usually travel by rail, and cut half a day off delivery times," Mr Gray said.

Originally published as Easter deliveries trucked to remote Qld

