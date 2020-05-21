Eddie fumes over AFL ’insult’

Eddie McGuire isn't too happy Collingwood has been snubbed on three occasions. Picture: Footy Classified

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire remains furious over the fact Magpies great and iconic media personality Lou Richards has never gained 'legend' status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

The late great Richards, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 94 and received a state funeral, played 250 games for the Magpies and captained the club to its 1953 premiership. He went on to be one of the game's great commentators and media characters.

Richards was one of the inaugural Hall of Fame inductees in 1996, but was disappointed at not being upgraded to official legend status. He was, instead, given a Lifetime Achievement Award.

It's understood that someone is given 'legend' status due to their achievements as a player or a coach.

The decision caused controversy among the AFL world at the time - and it still hurts McGuire today.

Asked by Footy Classified co-host Caroline Wilson if the AFL Commission and the Hall of Fame committee had "botched" Richards' potential legend status selection, McGuire told Channel 9: "Totally, totally.

"Lou Richards is a legend.

"(They) came up with a new category. Lou hated it, we put a statue out the front (of Collingwood's headquarters)."

McGuire then took issue with the lack of Magpies represented in the VFL/AFL Team of the Century, which was released in 1996 as part of the league's centenary celebrations.

Of the 21 players selected in the team, none played a game for the Magpies - a fact that was on McGuire's mind on Wednesday night.

"As far as Collingwood is concerned, we were completely snubbed for the team of the century, which was an insult and we've not forgotten that - and we haven't forgotten Lou Richards either," he said.

And in another point he was keen to make, McGuire added (with some tongue in cheek): "I'll tell you what else, the MCG better get a Jock McHale statue up or else we might even pull out of playing there."

McGuire said former superstar Hawthorn goalkicker Jason Dunstall deserved to be the next Hall of Fame 'legend'.

"He has given everything to the game - and even off the field as a commentator, but also resetting Hawthorn as a football club for their dominant era," he said.

"He's done nothing but be a contributor to football."