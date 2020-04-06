Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Ekka shock as decision made early

by Michelle Collins
6th Apr 2020 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A DECISION on whether this year's Ekka will go ahead will be announced at noon today.

Ekka officials had previously said a decision would not be made until mid June but the evolving COVID-19 crisis and new social distancing guidelines had brought the decision forward.

If the show, due to be held in August, is cancelled, it would be only the third time in its history it has not gone ahead.

Crowds at the 2019 Ekka. Pic Annette Dew
Crowds at the 2019 Ekka. Pic Annette Dew

Apart from the darkest days of World War II when its grounds were needed to house battalions of Yank soldiers and Marines, only the Spanish influenza epidemic of 1919 stopped the Royal Queensland Show.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

Instead of visitors to see the agricultural exhibits and fireworks, the showground was turned into an isolation hospital.

Queensland Health has announced that under a worst-case scenario the showgrounds and convention centre could be used as a field hospitals.

As recently as March 12, organisers said they had planned to go ahead with the event despite coronavirus concerns.

Originally published as Ekka shock as decision made early

More Stories

Show More
cancellation coronavirus editors picks ekka ekka 2020 pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health A DUMMY’S guide to who can visit your home has been issued after three days of coronavirus confusion and another change that relaxes rules for housebound...

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted

        Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        premium_icon Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        News Teachers on frontline are calling for help in unprecedented numbers

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        Health Queensland’s Health Minister has issued a confronting warning