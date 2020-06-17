Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating after a cyclist killed an elderly man on Monday.
Police are investigating after a cyclist killed an elderly man on Monday.
News

Elderly pedestrian killed in bicycle collision

by Chris Clarke
17th Jun 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 93-YEAR-OLD man has been killed by a cyclist while walking along a footpath north of Brisbane.

The man was walking along a footpath on Burpengary Service Rd, near Reynolds Ct at Burpengary, when a cyclist riding in the opposite direction collided with him on Monday.

He was treated by paramedics and transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he died soon after.

The rider, a 43-year-old Narangba man, was not physically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pub, restaurant limits set to ease

        premium_icon Pub, restaurant limits set to ease

        Health Restrictions on crowd sizes at pubs and restaurants could be dramatically relaxed in Queensland as the Government considers introducing new rules within weeks.

        Deb’s last laugh as MPs turn guns on party president

        premium_icon Deb’s last laugh as MPs turn guns on party president

        Politics Frecklington stares down LNP boss as party room shows its support

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk updates state on coronavirus