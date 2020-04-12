Menu
Riverlink Shopping Centre.Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times
Employee tests positive for coronavirus at Ipswich pharmacy

Ashleigh Howarth
ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
12th Apr 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:20 PM
AN employee who worked at an Ipswich chemist has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person worked at the Riverlink Priceline Pharmacy on Thursday, April 2 while unknowingly infectious.

Following a positive test to the virus, West Moreton Health conducted contract tracing.

Nine of the pharmacy's staff have also been placed in quarantine.

West Moreton Health said anyone who visited the store on April 2 is considered low risk because of limited interactions, hygiene practices and social distancing.

The pharmacy has completed a rigorous environmental clean in line with public health COVID-19 standards.

However, if anyone who visited the pharmacy on April 2 does becomes unwell up until April 16, they should isolate themselves and contact the Ipswich Hospital Fever Clinic hotline on 3413 7199 from 8am-8pm daily to arrange for a test or call 13HEALTH on 13 43 25 84.

West Moreton Health also advises people when they leave their homes to "treat everyone we see or meet as if they could have COVID-19 disease, and practice good hand hygiene and cough etiquette, not touch our faces and remain 1.5 metres from others".

