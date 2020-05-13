Couple's special day 20 years in the making finally arrives

LOVE AT LAST: Ross Day took destiny's advice and proposed to his girlfriend of two years Leigh Goodwin. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

FROM unknowingly working for the same airline to living in the same street, life has been pushing a newly engaged Coast couple towards each other for nearly 20 years.

Mudjimba resident and former Mudjimba Beach Boardriders vice-president Ross Day took destiny's advice last week and proposed to his girlfriend Leigh Goodwin on her 50th birthday.

"We were going to have a big party at High Tide (cafe), but we couldn't do that so my Plan B was to go down the beach on sunrise and as soon as the sun popped up over the horizon, I got down on one knee, pulled the ring out of my pocket and asked her to marry me," Ross said.

"We go for our early morning walks every morning. It's a special thing that we do, so I thought it would be a nice way to start the day.

"She fell apart. I've never seen someone shaking, crying and laughing all at one time. It was pretty full-on."

Leigh said it was the best birthday surprise.

"I was a mess. I don't even remember shaking," she said.

"I had no idea. He talked about buying me a laptop for my birthday."

Leigh said their love story had "slowly but surely" developed since the early 2000s.

"It's been like six degrees of separation. His stepmum, Deb was always coming to my group fitness classes for about 10 years and we became really good friends," she said.

"We actually lived two doors away from each other on the same street and we worked for the same airline (Virgin) for two years."

It wasn't until the owner of Libby's Cleaning recognised Ross on an online dating platform that their love blossomed.

"Ross's face popped up and I was thinking 'How do I know him?'. Then I bumped into Deb and Doug, his stepmum and dad at the dog beach … and it dawned on me," she said.

"So, I sent Ross a message and said, 'If you ever want to catch up for a drink, feel free just as friends' and we did at High Tide, thinking it would be nothing but friendship.

"And now the rest is history."

The couple, who now live together on the same street where they previously lived separately, said they were in no rush to plan their wedding.

"We are very similar. He gets me and we have so much fun," Leigh said.

"It feels right. That's probably the best way to sum it up. It's perfect and I couldn't be happier."

Ross added: "I feel relived. It has been on my mind for a couple of months now - the planning and the nerves that were building up on the day - and I feel relieved that she said yes."