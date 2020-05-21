Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Education

English teacher’s guide to Aussie slang revealed

21st May 2020 2:49 PM | Updated: 5:02 PM

 

Ever wondered what a lorry or an ABC store is? Well, an English teacher in the UK has taken to YouTube to share a useful guide revealing the differences between British, American and Australian slang.

Lucy Earl, a 25-year-old from Hertfordshire in southern England, released a guide to her four million YouTube subscribers on the various slang used in western countries, with the help of Australian and American bloggers.

"We may all speak the same language," she said, "but we speak with different accents and different vocabulary, so this video is perfect for improving your vocabulary.

"English isn't a strictly phonetic language. The way a word is written in English may not give you an indication at all as to how it's pronounced."

In England and Australia we call them biscuits, but in America they’re known as cookies. Picture: Supplied
In England and Australia we call them biscuits, but in America they’re known as cookies. Picture: Supplied

There's likely been many an Aussie tourist who visited a US store and asked for a pair of thongs, only to be met with a strange look and potentially two sets of women's underwear.

Or an American asking for a "comforter" - which Down Under is more commonly known as a "doona", and in England, is called a "duvet".

Our "gumboots" become "wellies" on a trip to the UK, or "rain boots" in America. And if you're after a bottle of wine while abroad, it's not the "bottle-o" you need - it's the British "off-licence" or an American "ABC store".

WHAT THESE WORDS MEAN IN THE US AND UK

Truck

UK: Lorry

US: Tractor trailer

Togs

UK: Swimming costume

US: Bathing suit

Doona

UK: Duvet

US: Comforter

Capsicums

UK: Peppers

US: Bell peppers

Bottle-O

UK: Off-licence

US: ABC store

Singlet

UK: Vest

US: Wife beater

Smiths chips are known as “crisps” in the UK. Picture: Supplied
Smiths chips are known as “crisps” in the UK. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

america australia britain editors picks education english language humour offbeat slang

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firepit fines spark debate

        premium_icon Firepit fines spark debate

        News How this backyard trend could cost you $667

        Noosa Mayor tested for coronavirus after sore throat

        premium_icon Noosa Mayor tested for coronavirus after sore throat

        News “I came down with a sore throat and bit of cough” so I had the test ...”

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        23,000 JOBS: Opening borders to southerners ‘top priority’

        premium_icon 23,000 JOBS: Opening borders to southerners ‘top priority’

        News Coast operators desperately need the state’s borders to reopen