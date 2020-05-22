Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
News

Russian space junk's 'epic' light show over Australia

by Rohan Smith
22nd May 2020 9:11 PM

Amateur video footage from across Victoria was splashed across social media on Friday night showing what many assumed was a meteor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But experts have weighed in and it appears the light - which lasted more than 20 seconds - was from Russian space junk re-entering the atmosphere.

The Astronomical Society of Victoria said the object was the third stage of a rocket used to launch a Russian satellite.

Jonti Hunter, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Southern Queensland, told the ABC the object was identifiable as space junk because of its slow speed.

"The slow speed, about 6 kilometres per second, is a very telltale sign that it is space junk," he said.

 

Star-gazers reported seeing the object pass through the atmosphere across parts of central Victoria and as far south as Tasmania.

Originally published as 'Epic' meteor actually Russian 'junk'

More Stories

editors picks meteor rockets satellite space junk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        premium_icon $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        News Major road and rail projects are essential to turbocharge the Queensland economy and drag it out of its COVID-19 slump. SEE WHAT NEEDS TO BE FAST-TRACKED

        Premier between rock and hard place on border closure

        premium_icon Premier between rock and hard place on border closure

        Opinion One wrong move could spell doom for the Queensland economy

        Son's plea for help as dad fights for life

        premium_icon Son's plea for help as dad fights for life

        News 'He is the best dad you could ever imagine..."

        ‘It was traumatic’: Surf club helps family through double whammy

        premium_icon ‘It was traumatic’: Surf club helps family through double...

        News A Coast family that suffered a “traumatic” blow just before COVID-19 claimed their...