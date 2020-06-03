A high-profile former Big Brother psychologist who abused boys while a part of Scouts is just days away from being sentenced for the offending.

Robert "Bob" Montgomery has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the New South Wales District Court and is set down to be sentenced for the crimes on June 18.

The 76-year-old was living in Runaway Bay when he was arrested early last year and then extradited to New South Wales.

Bob Montgomery at his Runaway Bay home in 2018. Picture: Jerad Williams

He faces up to 14 years in prison.

The offences occurred in the 1960s when Montgomery was a Scout leaders in NSW would have been aged in his 20s.

He was sacked by the Scouts in 1965 but last year would not discuss the circumstances of his termination.

Montgomery initially maintained his innocence but has recently changed his plea to guilty.

The forensic psychologist had previously treated contestants on the TV show Big Brother and profiled the likes of Victorian serial rapist and murderer Raymond Edmunds.

Dr Robert Montgomery after he was released on bail last year.

He has had more than 30 articles in scientific journals and is the author of 13 self-help books, including one he published with his wife, Successful Sex, which delved into sexual problems in relationships.

The book covered topics such as behaviour, increasing enjoyment, how to share pleasure, communication and parental skills.

Montgomery also served as president of the Australian Psychological Society and was appointed head of psychology at Bond University in the 1990s.

He has also worked at the University of Canberra and the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Montgomery has been a frequent public spokesman on psychological issues and has appeared on the ABC and Channel 9.

Last year Scouts NSW confirmed it had been working with police on the matter for a number of years and had actively pushed for it to be investigated.

Originally published as Ex-Big Brother psychologist pleads guilty to child abuse