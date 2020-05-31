Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Ex-couple dies in tragic double stabbing

by Alle McMahon
31st May 2020 8:25 AM

 

A young man and woman have died following a double stabbing in Sydney's west.

Ruth Mataafa, 22, died after being rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they found her outside a home on Tongariro Terrace in Bidwill at about 12.45pm following reports of a stabbing.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital for surgery in a critical condition, but died a short time later.

Her former boyfriend Jachai Leota Fuimaono, also aged 22, was found dead inside the house with stab wounds to his chest.

Ruth Mataafa died after suffering multiple stab wounds. Picture: Facebook
Ruth Mataafa died after suffering multiple stab wounds. Picture: Facebook

It is understood the pair had recently broken up, but had met to try to resolve their relationship issues.

Police believe a number of family members were inside the home during the incident, with reports some tried to intervene.

Police attended the scene at Bidwill at about 12.45pm on Saturday. Picture News Corp Australia
Police attended the scene at Bidwill at about 12.45pm on Saturday. Picture News Corp Australia

Mount Druitt Chief Inspector Paul Tickner said it was a "tragic loss of life" and would be hard for the families to deal with.

"They are both 22 and you never expect your kids to die," he said.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway, though police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Originally published as Ex-couple dies in tragic double stabbing

Jachai Leota Fuimaono was found dead with stab wounds to his chest. Picture: Facebook
Jachai Leota Fuimaono was found dead with stab wounds to his chest. Picture: Facebook
A crime scene has been established. Picture: News Corp Australia
A crime scene has been established. Picture: News Corp Australia
bidwell editors picks ex-couple fatality killing stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News Lockdown restrictions may be lifted earlier than previously thought, with the National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress.

        Back to the 'good old days' as drive-in theatre returns

        premium_icon Back to the 'good old days' as drive-in theatre returns

        News Starry Nights partners with popular pub to bring drive-in back

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        premium_icon ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        Humour NSW residents share their most compelling reasons to open the border