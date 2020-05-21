Ex-jail psychologist had relationship with two inmates

A FORMER jail psychologist who leaked details of a private conversation between an inmate and detective to a restaurant owner-turned-cocaine trafficker joked about coming to waitress for him if she lost her job.

At Palen Creek low security prison Sarah Jane Florentin, 39, engaged in a short tryst with one prisoner and became "close" to convicted trafficker Allen Marcel Milos between various dates in 2018 and 2019.

The psychologist, who spent 10 years in New South Wales corrections with violent prisoners, dealt closely with the Milos family, the court heard.

She spoke with his brother, convicted drug trafficker Daniel Milos, whom she leaked confidential information to.

The Southport Magistrates Court also heard yesterday Florentin purchased a phone at Kmart and set it up using a prisoner's identification without that prisoner's knowledge.

She gave it to another prisoner, with whom she was romantically involved, and sent messages and photos for 18 days, the court heard.

The mother-of-four avoided jail yesterday after pleading guilty in Southport Magistrates Court to two counts of abuse of office, confidential information and take or attempt to take a prohibited thing into a corrective services facility. She was sentenced to two years probation with no conviction recorded.

Prosecutor Sergeant Erin Livingstone said Allen Milos alleged they were in a relationship for months in 2018.

In a one-on-one session with a prisoner supposedly talking to police about Daniel Milos' criminal activities, she allowed the prisoner to phone a detective from her office.

Florentin then told Daniel Milos what was discussed.

The pair texted about it. One message from Florentin read: "If I lose my job you will have a very educated waitress working in your restaurant."

The court also heard she looked up where another man was in custody and told Daniel Milos.

Florentin's psychology licence had been suspended, the court heard.

Sgt Levingstone said Florentine abused power and trust placed in her by her patients, the QCS and the community.

"It appears her actions were driven by her will to continue and strengthen her relationship with (the two prisoners)," she said.

Daniel Milos.

"She played a proactive role in maintaining and furthering the relationships."

The defendant's actions were premeditated (but) brazen and poorly executed."

Defence barrister Kerry Copley said the offending was on the "lower scale", adding Florentin had stresses including a violent estranged husband and debt. She was remorseful and felt "humiliated".

Mr Copley said her attachment to the Milos family was "driven by a fear rather than any outlandish affection of the prisoner".

He said Florentin was of "excellent character" with no criminal history.

Daniel Milos admitted to drug trafficking in April. He is yet to be sentenced.

Originally published as Ex-jail psychologist had relationship with two inmates