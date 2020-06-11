Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Ex-priest accused of buggery goes to trial to test ‘fitness’

11th Jun 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery will have his "fitness" questioned in the Lismore District Court.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor informed Lismore Local Court on Wednesday Kitchingman, a former Anglian priest, had recently undergone medical tests to determine his level of "fitness".

"A brief medical report was forwarded to court (on Tuesday) relating to fitness," she said.

The court previously heard Kitchingman has ongoing health issues, including his dementia and injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

The DPP prosecutor requested the matter be committed to trial in the Lismore District Court to deal with the fitness issue.

"He's not able to attend court," she said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden referred Kitchingman to the Lismore District Court on July 13 for arraignment.

More Stories

buggery charge lismore district court lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘None of your business’: Mayor silent on $14m property sale

        premium_icon ‘None of your business’: Mayor silent on $14m property sale

        Council News The mayor has refused to disclose details of the $14 million sale of his cattle station, spruiked as the “largest freehold on the Sunshine Coast”.

        Sliding door moment saw Mason returned to killer

        premium_icon Sliding door moment saw Mason returned to killer

        Crime 'Doctors should always be free to fearlessly step in'

        Why shark attacks should not deter us from the beach

        premium_icon Why shark attacks should not deter us from the beach

        Environment Australia's oceans are a far safer environment than our roads

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Renegade business owners will try to force government's hand