Families still forced to limit guests at funerals

Paige Ashby
paige.ashby@apn.com.au
17th Jun 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM
THE State Government announced up to 100 people could now attend funerals in Queensland, as of yesterday.

Under the previous public health direction, the maximum number allowed was 50.

It sounded like welcomed news for many but funeral directors have said not a lot would actually change, because chapels in Ipswich can hold only 20 to 30 people when enforcing the four-square-metres-per-person rule.

Funeral celebrant Dawn Louise said staff were still having to break that news to families, despite this week's announcement.

"Until they lift the four-square-metres-per person rule, we're all still having very small funerals with very few people," Ms Louise said.

"When young people die, there are a lot of people that would like to come … and families are having to make very difficult decisions in those cases about who can actually attend the service.

"It feels very unfair.

"I do appreciate for those people who are making these rules, it's all uncharted territory for them as well."

Funeral organisers will need to keep a record of attendees for eight weeks in case contact tracing becomes necessary at a later date.

There are five current coronavirus cases in Queensland.

