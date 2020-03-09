Menu
MUSIC: Coolum local Jonny Mew has released his first single, Our Love.
Family life inspires man’s dream

Laura Pettigrew
3rd Mar 2020 8:56 AM
A BRIEF moment in-between the 'busyness' of raising children was the inspiration a Coolum singer-songwriter needed to release his thought-provoking debut single.

Jonny Mew wrote the acoustic rock ballad, Our Love, to celebrate family, love and relationships, and to encourage people to make time for loved ones.

"I was reflecting on how much my wife and I had been tag teaming with young kids and how busy life is and looking around and noticing that so many families are in the same boat," he said.

"It had me reflecting on life and how much pressure families are under.

"The song just came out of that desire to acknowledge people's struggles and also to remind people to make time for each other.

"I also wrote the song as a reminder for men, fathers like me, that it's OK to feel emotions and get stressed.

"The important thing is to always make time to talk things through with your partner and find healthy ways to discharge negative energy."

While Jonny's love for music goes back to high school the Mount Coolum resident said he fell out of touch with his passion after having a family.

"I have been in bands since I was 16 years old up … but I completely stopped for about 10 years when I had kids, the dream died away and I was thinking I'm too old," he said.

"But … when I decided to take the plunge … it came from this feeling that your supposed to be playing music.

"I love it, it's a way to connect with people, it's a way to figure out what is going on inside myself and it's a way to make social change because people connect with music."

Jonny had no plans of slowing down with a music video for his duet Mount Gulum to be released in the coming months.

Listeners can enjoy Our Love and Mount Gulum on Spotify.

The artist said he was extremely grateful for the Regional Arts Development Fund, a joint venture between Arts Queensland and the Sunshine Coast Regional Council, which allowed him to professionally record the single.

