Ljube Velevski has consistently declined to seek parole in NSW after murdering his wife Snezana Velevski and their children more than 25 years ago.

A man who murdered his wife and three children in Wollongong in 1994 has consistently declined to seek parole despite being eligible for potential release since 2016.

Ljube Velevski was found guilty after his wife Snezana and three children were murdered in a nearby room of their Berkeley home in Wollongong.

Velevski was convicted of murdering his twin babies, aged three months, his daughter Zaklina, six, and his wife Snezana.

All had their throats cut and were found in a bedroom of their home in June 1994.

Velevski, now 55, was in 1997 sentenced to 25 years in jail with a non-parole period of 19 years which expired in May 2016.

The NSW State Parole Authority on Friday refused to consider parole for the third time noting "the offender has consistently declined to seek parole".

"Since entering custody, the offender has not engaged in any programs to address his violent offending, refuses to participate in any assessments requested by Community Corrections and declines to be interviewed by the Serious Offenders Review Council," the authority said in a statement.

Velevski's maximum sentence expires in July 2022.

Under the state's sentencing laws, all offenders serving terms of more than three years must be considered for parole when their non-parole period expires.

So-called "anniversary considerations" are then held annually.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Family murderer declines to seek parole