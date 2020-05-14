Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fatal hit and run accused Jimi Knight.
Fatal hit and run accused Jimi Knight.
News

Family to be consulted over hit-and-run plea offer

Aisling Brennan
14th May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a fatal hit-and-run victim will be consulted after the accused made a plea offer for his crime.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, is accused of fatally striking 62-year-old Tonia Jansen with his car in Nimbin in April last year.

Police will allege Mr Knight was driving on Cecil St, Nimbin, when he fatally struck Ms Jansen and injured a 63-year-old man before leaving the scene.

 

The section of road at Nimbin where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident in April, 2019.
The section of road at Nimbin where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident in April, 2019.

 

The 31-year-old is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

He has not lodged any formal pleas to his charges.

However, when Mr Knight's matter was briefly mentioned in the Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, the court heard a plea offer had been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"(Mr Knight's solicitor) has sent that plea offer with some amended (facts), which need to be put to the deceased next of kin," the DPP prosecutor said.

"The Crown was going to seek two weeks (adjournment), however the family is spread out and it will take a logistics to get them together for conference.

The matter was adjourned to June 10, to allow the DPP to consult with the Ms Jansen's family.

editors picks fatal hit and run lismore local court nimbin hit and run northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        premium_icon Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        News Regular law-enforcement officers could be freed up as the State Government consults other bodies about policing restaurant restrictions when venues reopen.

        Advocate calls for investigation into RGD Group collapse

        premium_icon Advocate calls for investigation into RGD Group collapse

        Business Les Williams says builder collapse has major ripple effect

        Couple's special day 20 years in the making finally arrives

        premium_icon Couple's special day 20 years in the making finally arrives

        News Couple get engaged after nearly 20 years of being pushed together

        Treading water at High Tide: Relaxations pose new challenge

        premium_icon Treading water at High Tide: Relaxations pose new challenge

        News Coast cafe is ready to take on new challenges