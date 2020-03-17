Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_BUSINESSINSIGHT_LEAD_22NOV19
QLD_CP_NEWS_BUSINESSINSIGHT_LEAD_22NOV19
Travel

Far North expected to suffer $1b coronavirus hit

by Peter Carruthers
17th Mar 2020 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Far Northern economy is now expected to last up to eight months and come at a cost of more than $1 billion, according to the region's peak tourism body.

Employees of local small business are being forced to sign up for Centrelink assistance as management cuts hours and lays off workers to keep afloat in the wake of restrictions placed on international arrivals.

The boom gate on Mossman Gorge is expected to close on Wednesday as thousands of dollars in function revenue are also lost in cancelled Cairns Convention Centre bookings.

Mark Olsen is the CEO of Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ). PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Mark Olsen is the CEO of Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ). PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Tourism Tropical North executive officer Mark Olsen said the expected effect of the pandemic would be far worse than initially predicted, despite assurances being made that it was safe to travel to Cairns on domestic airline carriers.

"Already we have seen the forward bookings on aircraft and through travel distribution systems drop, so we know that this will be a sustained impact," he said.

Originally forecasting a $330 million impact to the Far North Queensland economy between January and March, TTNQ now estimates the economic impact will be worth up to $1 billion.

"Overnight we have seen (business) cancellations across the board in our hotels and our convention centre," he said.

Tour operator Michael Trout
Tour operator Michael Trout

Tourism operator Michael Trout said trade was down 70 per cent off the back of reduced flights and travel restrictions.

"March has been our worst month of trading in 28 years," he said.

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch said despite impacts of the pandemic he was not overly concerned about people's health.

"Cairns Hospital will be making further beds available through a fever centre that will be established in the new wing that has been constructed for mental health," he said.

More Stories

Show More
$1 billion coronavirus far north tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grim reality of lockdown in Australia

        Grim reality of lockdown in Australia

        News “Flattening the curve” through social distancing will save lives – but at a cost. So are weeks of unexpected shortages and job losses worth it?

        Election day goes ahead despite mounting virus concerns

        premium_icon Election day goes ahead despite mounting virus concerns

        Council News Local government elections on track for March 28

        Death toll rises to five as COVID-19 cases surge

        Death toll rises to five as COVID-19 cases surge

        Health Working from home could soon become the new norm for Aussies

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News How Aussies are being urged to dob in their mates