THE Far North has recorded its 10th day without growth in coronavirus infections, maintaining a tally of four active cases.

But the State Government is not expected to lift restrictions further until it sees the effects of the recent changes that allowed people to travel up to 50km and gather for small picnics.

State Member for Cairns Michael Healy said vigilance was still needed despite the easing of restrictions.

"I continually remind people of the importance of not getting complacent," Mr Healy said. "It would be a tragedy to find ourselves back to where we were one month ago, and an absolute travesty of justice for a minority to spark an outbreak. We are only as strong as our weakest link."

One new case of coronavirus was recorded yesterday, with there now being just 53 active cases in Queensland.

The majority of those are in the southeast.

Health Minister Steven Miles said authorities would know in a fortnight how the state had done at the weekend.

"Just as the results this weekend are because of our efforts over the last two weeks," he said.

"There's a light at the end of this tunnel, if we all do the right thing and keep our numbers low we'll get more freedoms back down the track."

Police figures show 32 people were fined in the state on Saturday for breaching restrictions. It took the total to 1664 infringements, or about $2.2m in fines. There were 486 airport passengers and 89 people stopped at borders.

Originally published as Far North hits 10th day without a new COVID case