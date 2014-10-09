Menu
WINTER SEASON: Pacific Seeds marketing manager Andrew Short said the positive outlook has brought hope for many farmers.
News

Farmers welcome best winter crop outlook in four years

Staff writer
21st May 2020 5:00 AM
RAINFALL levels have aided farmers heading into the new season, with this year's winter cropping outlook tipped as the best since 2016.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the upcoming winter period is likely to be wetter than average for most of Australia - with the data indicating a 65 to 80 per cent chance of above average rainfall.

With preparations well under way, growers are banking on predicted rainfall to ensure the season is as substantial as indicated.

Pacific Seeds marketing manager Andrew Short said recent years of drought had left many farmers in a desperate position and the winter crop outlook was a much needed source of hope.

"There are three key elements to consider ahead of a cropping period - the availability of fallowed land, soil moisture levels and the forecast for the season ahead - currently those three things are all looking positive for much of the country," Mr Short said.

"The rainfall that occurred in many areas earlier this year has meant that starting soil moisture levels for many growers are better than they have been for some years.

"Obviously the rainfall outlook is still a forecast, however the signs are encouraging - let's hope it lives up to expectations."

If the outlook proves to be accurate, winter crops such as wheat, barley, canola and chickpeas could see significant production gains over last year, which would boost financial benefits for farmers.

 

