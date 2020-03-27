Menu
Fears caravans ‘cruise ships of the Outback’

by Nicholas McElroy
27th Mar 2020 12:47 PM
QUEENSLANDERS are reportedly flocking to remote parts of the state in an attempt to avoid the coronavirus.

The influx of visitors to southwest Queensland, defying orders from authorities to stay home, is creating anxiety for some residents of remote communities.

Those in remote regions don't have the same access to the same medical services available in metropolitan areas.

Drought and emergency management Minister David Littleproud says he has written to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk calling for calm and to further mitigate risks of virus spread.

Queensland Federal MP David Littleproud says caravans could become the “cruise ships of the Outback’. File picture
"Unfortunately this action could turn caravans into the cruise ships of the outback if someone is infected and spreads it in small communities with the health resources to support them," Mr Littleproud said in a statement.

He said some regional mayors have told him of their concerns about the issue.

Meanwhile rural doctors have reminded those who live in isolated communities their towns aren't protected from the spread of the virus.

"Cases of coronavirus have already been confirmed in numerous rural communities," says Dr Adam Coltzau.

"But some rural Australians are still walking around in La-La Land, thinking COVID-19 is only a big city issue.

"This couldn't be further from the truth."
Dr Coltzau is who is leading the COVID-19 response for the Rural Doctors Association of Australia and Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine. He said people should self-isolate at home and work from home wherever possible.

