Female stars bombarded during quarantine

Self-isolation for the rich and famous is no picnic either - just ask Eugenie Bouchard and Paige Spiranac.

Canadian tennis star Bouchard is living to regret her candid admission last week when she told her 1.7 million Twitter followers "quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend".

The woman who famously went on a date with a stranger after losing a Twitter bet during the 2017 Super Bowl has given guys around the world false hope they stand a chance of featuring in her love life and they're all taking their shot.

Eugenie Bouchard opened a can of worms.

As Bouchard revealed on social media today, she's been inundated with applications from lovestruck fans wanting to be considered for the role of boyfriend as the 2014 Wimbledon finalist struggles with the boredom of being stuck on her own because of coronavirus.

Unfortunately for the interested parties, it doesn't look like Bouchard is overly keen to fill the position just yet - at least not via email.

my agent just informed me you guys are sending ‘dating resumes’ to the email in my bio YALL NEED TO STOP 😂😂😂 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 22, 2020

Still, at least sifting through the applications might be a way for Bouchard to pass the time given she won't be on the court any time soon.

Both the ATP and WTA tours have been suspended and the next grand slam on the calendar, the French Open, scheduled to begin in late May, has been postponed until later in the year.

On the bright side for Bouchard, it's her agent's email inbox that's exploding, rather than her own.

For former golf star Spiranac, the approaches have been much more direct, and much more sleazy.

Paige Spiranac is being bombarded.

Like most people, the 26-year-old American - a gun college golfer who had a short stint in the pros - has more time to spend on social media these days but she might want to ditch the phone for a while judging by the content that's been coming her way.

"Quarantine apparently makes people horny," Spiranac tweeted with a graphic illustration of what kind of messages are sliding into her DMs.

Quarantine apparently makes people horny. Live look inside my DMs right now. pic.twitter.com/IJYoGguLTc — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 21, 2020

Spiranac added: "There's been an influx of d*** picks."

