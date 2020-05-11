‘F***ing hack’: Sunrise suffers awkward F-bomb blooper

Channel 7 suffered two embarrassing bloopers when off-air conversations were accidentally broadcast on Weekend Sunrise last week.

Host Matt Doran crossed live to reporter Sarah Greenhalgh during a segment about Italy's COVID-19 death toll, but a technical glitch instead showed footage of former jockey Simon Marshall dropping the F-bomb on Sportsbet's Insider Trading show.

Channel 7 suffers F-bomb blooper during Weekend Sunrise broadcast

"Italy has become the first country in the European Union to register more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths as restrictions begin to lift. Let's go to Seven News Europe correspondent Sarah Greenhalgh who's in Rome where there's a very different atmosphere," Doran said.

As Greenhalgh began, footage switched to Marshall who was preparing to go to air on 7 TWO and he dropped an F-bomb after clumsily dropping his script on the floor.

Moments later, a second F-bomb was dropped during off-air conversation between form analyst Julian Valance and racing trader Ben Clifton and viewers heard - "He's a f***ing hack."

Sarah Greenhalgh crossing into Channel 7 from Italy.

It's unclear who exactly made the comment or who they were discussing, as first reported by TV Blackbox.

Confidential has contacted Channel 7 for comment.

The embarrassing blunder comes three years after Channel 7's Adelaide newsreader Jessica Adamson accidentally muttered "f***" during a live news bulletin.

