QLD Rural Fire Service advise at least one person must be in attendance while any backyard fires are alight.
Firepit fines spark debate

Maddie Manwaring
21st May 2020 12:01 AM
FIREPITS are the latest trend popping up in backyards everywhere, but do you know when and where you can light fires on your property?

Recent fines issued in Brisbane have sparked debates between local councils and residents over fire regulations.

Fires lit for the genuine purpose of cooking or heating purposes are acceptable if smoke is kept to a minimum, however Gympie Regional Council prohibits the lighting of fires on residential zoned land, including fires less than two metres in any direction, and burning garden or other rubbish.

FIREPIT: Council says backyard fires must only be lit for the purposes of cooking or heating.
Along with firepits, many people are inclined to light campfires during winter, but the QLD Rural Fire Service advises that adequate precautions be taken to prevent flames spreading, there are no fire bans in the region, and a person is in attendance at all times while the fire is alight.

Council marketing and communications manager Sharna Rowley said in instances were Council is tasked with investigating unauthorised fires the preferred approach is education and warnings.

"If the activity persists, residents can be fined for breaching this … which is $667," she said.

council fines fire ban firepit gympie regional council queensland rural fire services
