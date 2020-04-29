Fireys rush to kitchen fire after hot oil ‘self-ignites’

BURNED POT: A pan of oil got so hot it self-ignited in the kitchen of a Laidley home. Photo: Alistair Brightman

BURNED POT: A pan of oil got so hot it self-ignited in the kitchen of a Laidley home. Photo: Alistair Brightman

FIREYS have dubbed a blaze that lit up a Laidley kitchen last night a "non event".

At 6.19pm, Laidley Fire Station sent a crew to fight a fire reported on Orton St - just around the corner from the fire station and, at most, a one-minute drive.

But by the time the fireys got to the kitchen, the fire had already gone out.

A Laidley Fire Station spokesman said it had only been a small flame.

"It was out on our arrival - no burning or singeing or anything," the spokesman said.

"It was just a quick little bit of flame."

The source of the trouble was a pan on the stove, which may have caught alight after some hot oil began to burn.

"They've obviously had some sort of oil in the bottom of the pan and left it going and it gets that hot that it gets to the point where it self-ignites," the spokesman said.

Two ambulance crews arrived at the house and assessed two patients for smoke inhalation, one of whom is believed to be a woman in her 50s.

She was taken to the Laidley Hospital suffering smoke inhalation.

The kitchen's rangehood suffered a little smoke damage but the house escaped further harm.

"There was a bit of smoke damage but really only on the rangehood above the stove," the spokesman said.

"Nothing other than that - just a little bit of soot, basically."