Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
Health

Worker at dance school tests positive for coronavirus

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
14th Mar 2020 3:02 PM

There have been reports of the first case of coronavirus in Townsville.

At 1.35pm today Ann Roberts School of Dance confirmed their commercial and production manager Andre Reynaud had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from a trip to France last Thursday afternoon.

Mr Reynaud has been in isolation since Friday.

Four teachers from the Ann Roberts School of Dance are now in self-isolation for the next two weeks after they came into contact with Mr Reynaud.

Queensland Health have advised they will provide an update at 4pm today.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents’ group calls out Mayor on complaints claim

        premium_icon Residents’ group calls out Mayor on complaints claim

        Council News A peak residents’ group has rejected the mayor’s claims it had lodged complaints about secrecy with state government

        Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        premium_icon Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        Property A century-old church, converted into a one-bedroom home, is for sale in Eumundi, is...

        10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        premium_icon 10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        News No excuses for staying at home with these 10 Things To Do ideas to entertain the...

        Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        premium_icon Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        News Kitchen fire erupts in beachside retaurant