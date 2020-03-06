Menu
Eastern Brown snakes in Ipswich drain
Pets & Animals

FOOTAGE: Slithery critters found in stinky situation

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
4th Mar 2020 4:17 PM | Updated: 5th Mar 2020 3:24 PM
AT FIRST glance, images of an Ipswich drain look relatively harmless - but a slithery surprise awaited Urban Utilities workers who were attempting to carry out routine maintenance.

In the footage, it's incredibly difficult to spot the snakes.
Two Eastern Brown snakes had gotten into the drain, an occurrence Urban Utilities spokeswoman Michelle Cull said was due to te recent rains.

"We've seen a number of snakes slithering into the sewers over the past couple of weeks," she said.

"Our crews aren't skilled in snake wrangling, so we called in a snake catcher to safely remove and relocate the snakes."

Five snakes in total, two pythons and three Eastern Browns, have required removal from drains between Oxley, Fig Tree Pocket, Kenmore and East Ipswich.

Two Eastern Brown snakes have slithered into a smelly situation, needing to be removed from an Ipswich drain.
Snake catcher Bryce Lockett said it was uncommon for snakes to make their way from the sewers into people's toilets.

"Snakes are more likely to enter your home through an open door or window, rather than through the sewer network," he said.

"We receive about a call a fortnight to remove snakes from people's toilets."

Mr Lockett said it was unlikely a snake will make it from the the sewers into a person's toilet.
She said snakes found in toilets are more likely to have gotten in through an uncovered overflow relief gully, a usually grated outlet often located outside near the laundry.

If you do find yourself in the unfortunate situation of finding a snake in your toilet bowl, residents are advised to close the toilet lid and contact a snake catcher.

