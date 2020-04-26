Former Broncos star Daniel Vidot dominated in WWE debuts

Then and now - Daniel Vidot is officially a WWE wrestler.

Former NRL player Daniel Vidot has taken his wrestling career to even greater heights making his WWE SmackDown debut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vidot made the unlikely career switch after his rugby league life came to an end in 2017.

Vidot played over 100 NRL games for the Raiders, Dragons, Broncos and Titans.

The 30-year-old former winger signed with the WWE in 2018 and has since refined his technique as part of the organisation's NXT development roster.

Two years after making the switch, Vidot has earned his first call-up to a WWE program.

Vidot made his debut against former world champion Sheamus for Friday's live SmackDown show in Florida, which aired on Saturday morning in Australia.

Unfortunately for Vidot, the WWE script dictated that Sheamus dominated the Australian in their wrestling bout.

But Vidot's debut is a giant step forward in his quest to join the main WWE roster on a full-time basis.

"I'm not trying to prove anything to nobody, I'm just doing me," he wrote on Instagram the day before his debut.

"Love me, hate me whatever.. but one things for sure, stay the hell out of my way."

Vidot is one of a growing number of Australians in WWE's stable, with Sydney duo Billie Kay and Peyton Royce also on the books.

The former Samoan rugby league international has also looked to fellow Polynesian wrestlers The Rock and Roman Reigns for inspiration.

