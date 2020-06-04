Former minister’s lavish country estate up for sale

Former Queensland National Party identity and one time Local Government Minister Di McCauley and husband Ian are putting their impressive Kilcoy property on the market.

"Valinor Park" is a sprawling 204 hectare country estate in the stunning Mount Kilcoy Valley just ten minutes drive from Kilcoy and only one hour from the Sunshine Coast.

The McCauleys are well known Queenslanders who have made significant contributions to the state, investing in the mining industry and enjoying considerable success in the racing industry as well.

McCauley, 74 today, was born in Wondai, studied at The University of Queensland and entered state politics in 1985 as the Member for Callide before becoming Local Government Minister in 1996 and retired from politics in 1998.

Inside the Kilcoy property

The couple's impressive property, "Belmont House" was designed by Kelly Gray of Sparc Architect and built with both family life and entertaining in mind but is also well established as a grazing property.

It includes a guest wing which can be easily sectioned off from the rest of the house to give guests privacy or when not being used.

