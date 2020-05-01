Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four Defence personnel infected with COVID-19 have been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital this morning.
Four Defence personnel infected with COVID-19 have been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital this morning.
Health

Four COVID-19 infected Defence personnel taken to RDH

by NATASHA EMECK
1st May 2020 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR Australian Defence Force personnel, who tested positive for coronavirus while serving in the Middle East, have been flown into Darwin this morning.

NT Airports has been advised that four passengers on board an Australian Defence Force charter flight that landed at Darwin International Airport this morning have tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers were Australian Defence Force personnel returning from the Middle East region.

The passengers were transported directly from the plane by the Australian Defence Force and did not pass through the airport terminal.

coronaviruspromo

 

They were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital for initial assessment.

The Australian Defence Force worked with the NT Government to transport passengers to appropriate accommodation.

Defence said it started testing personnel for the virus after local contractors were diagnosed with COVID-19.

All four people are believed to be asymptomatic.

Originally published as Four COVID-19 infected Defence personnel taken to RDH

More Stories

adf coronavirus quarantine testing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        premium_icon Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk has shrugged of the results of a new poll that shows she has the lowest approval rating of any premier in Australia.

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has had no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours

        Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        premium_icon Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        Politics Coronavirus Qld Budget impact is $4 billion

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Qld