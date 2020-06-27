Menu
premium_icon
Login
Four people, including a 92-year-old mobility scooter driver and a teenager, have been killed on Queensland roads during a 24-hour period.
Four people, including a 92-year-old mobility scooter driver and a teenager, have been killed on Queensland roads during a 24-hour period.
News

Four dead in 24 hours in road crashes

by Cheryl Goodenough
27th Jun 2020 9:45 AM

A 92-year-old man riding a mobility scooter and a teenager are among four people who have died on Queensland roads in 24 hours.

Another three people have also been seriously injured.

The elderly man fell off the scooter when it collided with a car on a roundabout at Toowoomba about 10am on Friday.

He later died in hospital.

The teenager was a passenger in a car that hit a power pole at Pallara in Brisbane's south about 10pm on Friday.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old woman who was driving the car and a 17-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses tried to rescue a 34-year-old man from a burning car on the Bruce Highway, south of Cardwell, in northern Queensland just after 5pm on Friday.

The car the man was driving crashed into a tree before catching fire.

He was declared dead at the scene.

And in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, a 37-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle travelling off the Bruce Highway at Parklands about 11.30am on Friday.

He died in hospital soon after the crash.

Another motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries when he hit a small truck just before 3pm on Friday at Barmaryee in central Queensland.

The 32-year-old allegedly overtook several vehicles before hitting the truck, which was turning, police say.

He was flown to Brisbane with chest and head injuries.

Originally published as Four dead in 24 hours in Qld crashes

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        News The days are getting shorter and colder, so what better excuse to cosy up on the couch with a cuppa and the new Winter edition of QCWA Ruth magazine?

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar