Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The fourth instalment of sci-fi action movie The Matrix has been delayed until 2022, a year later than originally planned, due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
The fourth instalment of sci-fi action movie The Matrix has been delayed until 2022, a year later than originally planned, due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
Movies

Fourth Matrix movie delayed until 2022

by Dave McNary
13th Jun 2020 12:35 PM

Warner Bros. is moving its untitled fourth Matrix film back nearly a year to the spring of 2022.

The move comes as the Hollywood studios are scrambling their release schedules due to the theatre shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Matrix movie, which had been in production in Germany before being halted, has moved from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

Original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning for the fourth Matrix along with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris will also star.

In addition to pushing the Matrix sequel, Warner Bros. removed Anne Hathaway's Witches remake from the release schedule. The film was set to hit theatres in October.

In addition, Godzilla vs. Kong from Legendary will now take over the May 21, 2021 date previously occupied by Matrix 4.

Originally published as Fourth Matrix movie delayed until 2022

matrix movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        premium_icon Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        News The Queensland suburbs hardest hit by the economic blow of the coronavirus crisis have been revealed by exclusive new Treasury data. FIND OUT HOW YOUR AREA FARES

        Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        premium_icon Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        News The staggering cost to local businesses of border closure

        Lamborghini and lies unravel lavish lifestyle

        premium_icon Lamborghini and lies unravel lavish lifestyle

        Crime Woman finds trouble after meeting overnight Bitcoin millionaire

        ‘State of flux’: How virus has hit Coast property market

        premium_icon ‘State of flux’: How virus has hit Coast property market

        Property New report reveals the state of the region's property market