Sugar cane field in the Wide Bay Burnett.
Free tech tool to help region’s sugarcane farmers

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
26th Apr 2020 12:30 PM
THE new and improved Farm Economic Analysis Tool offers Bundaberg sugarcane farmers more help than ever before.

The online tool was developed by agricultural economists at the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to help sugarcane growers measure farm profitability and planning.

The tool now offers streamlined data entry, allows growers to access regional scenarios and can be used on phones, tablets or computers.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the enhanced features made FEAT more user friendly.

"The developers of the tool have introduced a seamless registration process to make it easy for growers to log on and find their way around," Mr Furner said.

"Growers can easily identify the profitability of existing farming systems and determine economic impacts from proposed practice changes.

"Other features include assessing options and potential risks to guide decision-making and monitoring the impact of changes."

FEAT is free for the Australian sugarcane industry.

Growers can sign up online.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is also offering free FEAT online training workshops in key sugarcane-growing regions.

To register your interest and to find out more information, email FEATregistration@daf.qld.gov.au or call 3330 4523.

Bundaberg News Mail

