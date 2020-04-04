Fun task sparked from isolation boredom

Australians are so bored from being cooped up inside due to social isolation rules that they are getting dressed up to take their bins out.

The costuming fad started as a joke in Hervey Bay in Queensland, after Danielle Askew dared another friend to dress up as they put out the bins.

"A friend posted on Facebook that she was excited because it was bin day and that it is an outing," Ms Askew told the ABC.

"I said, 'I dare you to get dressed up' and she said, 'I will'.

"So I made a Facebook page and did it (dressed up) too."

Ms Askew put on a blue gown and a crown and dressed up as Elsa, from the movie Frozen.

She said she had to hold her nerve as she casually walked her wheelie bin to the kerb in fancy dress.

"I must admit I did have anxiety, but I got through it and I waved to people," Ms Askew said.

The Facebook group, called 'Bin isolation outing', has since gone viral, with almost 200,000 fans.

The page's description says: "So basically the bin goes out more than us SO let's dress up for the occasion! Fancy dress, makeup, tutu … be creative! Post photos to cheer us up - after all laughter is the best medicine."

Although it started in Ms Askew's small Aussie hometown, the page has attracted attention all over the world.

"It's gone all over the world; Texas, Canada, (and) all around Australia," Ms Askew said.

"It has gone viral - in a good way."

Facebook posts show a bizarre assortment of costuming, from fancy dress to animal onesies and even grim reapers.

People even went a step further, decorating the garbage bins.

The initiative has appeared to lift spirits, with the response to the page being overwhelmingly positive.

