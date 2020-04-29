Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gigi Hadid celebrates her 22nd birthday with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid celebrates her 22nd birthday with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Celebrity

Gigi Hadid’s surprise baby news

by Jamie Downham
29th Apr 2020 8:55 AM

ZAYN Malik and Gigi Hadid are having a baby together, according to explosive reports in the US.

The 25-year-old model is around 20 weeks pregnant with the 27-year-old former One Direction star's child, according to TMZ.

The pair have been isolating together at Gigi's family's Pennsylvania farm alongside her 23-year-old model sister Bella in recent weeks.

Gigi and Zayn. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi and Zayn. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

 

They posed together in a snap at the weekend as she celebrated her 25th birthday, with Zayn standing between the two sisters with his hand on Gigi's waist in one snap.

The pair are thought to have rekindled their relationship in December and were spotted together in New York in January, suggesting things were back on track.

The pair have been together for five years now. Picture: Getty
The pair have been together for five years now. Picture: Getty

 

 

Zayn and Gigi first began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of the video for his song Pillow Talk.

The pair revealed that they had called it quits in March 2018 but have clearly now rekindled things in a major way, according to a family source.

Depiste the pair remaining silent on the reports, fans have begun bombarding the pair on social media with messages of congratulations.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Gigi Hadid's surprise baby news

More Stories

baby gigi hadid pregnancy zayn malik

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours and announced a crackdown on people targeting frontline workers.

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property Queensland’s new rental laws to deal with COVID-19 impacts explained

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in Queensland

        Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        premium_icon Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        Education Home schooling could last until Term 3, teachers’ union warns