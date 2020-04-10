Menu
Airport closes terminal as last flights depart

by Luke Mortimer
10th Apr 2020 2:18 PM
GOLD Coast Airport will close the doors of its passenger terminal as it manages the devastating impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Commercial passenger services have been suspended and the last Qantas and Virgin flights departed on Thursday.

A Jetstar flight takes off from the Bilinga airport. Picture: Luke Marsden
The terminal remained open in the COVID-19 crisis until now, operating on a reduced number of hours since April 1 and accommodating only a few flights each week.

Its closure follows extensive travel restrictions, reductions to airline services and "changes to travel behaviour relating to COVID-19".

Images entered in the Gold Coast Airport Plane Spotters photographic competition.
The runway will remain open as normal and associated airfield operations remain unchanged for general aviation activities.

Airport chief operating officer Marion Charlton said the terminal would re-open when regular passenger flights resumed.

The passenger terminal will be closed on Friday.
"The aviation industry is at the front line of this crisis, with passenger numbers falling steadily since the beginning of March," she said.

"We will continue to work closely with our partners throughout this challenging time.

"Together, we will be ready to return to normal operations as soon as regular passenger flights are reinstated."

Passengers should stay in contact with their airline about any existing travel plans.

The airport welcomes 6.6 million passengers in a normal year.

Originally published as Gold Coast Airport closes terminal as last flights depart

