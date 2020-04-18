Menu
An extraordinary letter was sent on behalf of dentists who quit a dental group amid accusations of “breathtaking incompetence” and being “sold a false promise”.
Dental group accused of ‘breathtaking incompetence’

by Glen Norris
18th Apr 2020 6:06 AM
MORE pain for Gold Coast dental group Smiles Inclusive with dentists, who say they represent two-thirds of the company's revenue, quitting yesterday.

In a letter sent to media outlets by Dr John Camacho, dentists accused the loss-making company of "breathtaking incompetence" with dentists "sold a false promise" about the listed-firm's prospects.

It's been one drama after another for Smiles. Tony McCormack stepped down as chief executive officer earlier this week only days after the dental group announced it was suspending operations due to the coronavirus.

Smiles on April 9 said it was closing all practices to ensure the safety of its staff, dentists and patients.

At the same time it warned that "cash flow is critical at this time and we are urgently seeking financial support from a range of prospective providers including to meet immediate obligations, including payroll and dental commissions for work performed during the past fortnight, which are now overdue."

Smiles yesterday said it was in the process of contacting the dentists named in Dr Camacho's letter to understand their intentions and is committed to working with them wherever possible.

"The majority of those dentists have informed the company that they were unaware of Dr Camacho's letter to the company and have stated that it is not their ­intention to terminate their service agreements," the company said.

The company denied the claims of incompetence and false promises made in the letter adding it has offered to discuss the concerns of dentists over the past 10 months.

