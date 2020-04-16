Menu
RSPCA volunteer Maddie Harold with pups offered for adoption. Picture: Che Chorley
Govt halts unpopular new renters’ pet laws, cites COVID-19

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
16th Apr 2020 9:10 AM
CONTROVERSIAL changes to the Residential Tenancies Act will be deferred to accommodate local and national responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes to the act passed in February include a clause that presumes tenants have a right to keep a pet by providing written notice to a landlord.

However, finalisation of the legislation was delayed due to the spread of coronavirus and national responses to residential tenancies.

Attorney-General Natasha Fyles said priority needed to be given to the health and safety of Territorians, and allow the NT Government to make suitable changes.

 

 

"It makes sense to postpone the start of a Bill that will require more change to protect and provide certainty for Territorians," Ms Fyles said.

Campaigns for the changes were led by RSPCA Darwin, which sought to improve the chances of tenants not needing to surrender their animals.

Instead the Government will focus on changing legislation within the Residential Tenancies Act 2019 to align with proposed national initiatives.

In line with outcomes of National Cabinet discussions the Territory Government is working on legislative amendments to create longer negotiation periods between tenants and landlords; and create fairer terms for new leases for demonstrated hardship due to COVID-19.

