Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Work is to start on extension to BCC, Grand Central. From left; Bryce Tippins (design manager), Aaron Worsley (project manager), Dylan Murdoch (site manager). Picture: Bev Lacey
Work is to start on extension to BCC, Grand Central. From left; Bryce Tippins (design manager), Aaron Worsley (project manager), Dylan Murdoch (site manager). Picture: Bev Lacey
News

Construction starts on Grand Central cinema upgrade

Matthew Newton
24th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK has begun on adding a new V-MAX theatre to BCC Cinemas' offering at Grand Central.

Grand Central centre manager Claire Torkington said a new V-MAX theatre would be built at Grand Central this year, with BCC Cinemas carrying out a refurbishment of its existing cinemas at the same time.

The new theatre will be the sixth and largest for the cinema, providing a new lounge area, bar and kitchen, and stadium-style seating for 492 customers plus 12 wheelchair spaces, according to plans approved by Toowoomba Regional Council.

"The cinema expansion will occur on part of the western rooftop car park, adjacent to Margaret St," Ms Torkington said.

"It will increase the floor space of the cinema by more than 1100 sq m and will be delivered alongside a refurbishment for the existing cinemas.

"The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year."

Ms Torkington said Hutchinson Builders started construction of the new theatre last week, and a tower crane would be installed in the coming weeks to enable ease of materials handling.

"A partial lane closure on Margaret St will be required during certain periods for materials loading and unloading, and traffic controls will be in place during these times," she said.

bcc cinemas grand central toowoomba business toowoomba list v-max
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast couple hopes selling their house will save lives

        premium_icon Coast couple hopes selling their house will save lives

        News A Coolum couple who lost their nephew to suicide have showed their dedication to their charity, Marcus Mission, by putting their Coorparoo home up for sale.

        Three cops in quarantine, one tested for COVID-19

        premium_icon Three cops in quarantine, one tested for COVID-19

        Health Three Sunshine Coast police officers are self-quarantining and one is awaiting...

        Coronavirus crisis hits Noosa: All you need to know

        Coronavirus crisis hits Noosa: All you need to know

        Health Government help website crashes, people queue at Centrelink

        PAR-FECT DEAL: Golf course snapped up for $4.7m

        premium_icon PAR-FECT DEAL: Golf course snapped up for $4.7m

        Property A family has scored a hole-in-one after a popular Sunshine Coast golf course sold...