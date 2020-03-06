Grey nomads flock to the Whitsundays

GREY nomads will have trouble moving on from the glorious Whitsundays.

From leisurely cruises over the reefs, enchanting meals by the water or quirky tours of the towns, there is something for every older adventurer.

Here's the top 10 things to do in the Whitsundays for older travellers.

What to do in the Whitsundays

1. Cruising Nomads - Sit back, relax, and enjoy a leisurely and scenic ride with Cruise Whitsundays through the spectacular Whitsunday islands visiting Daydream Island and the Hamilton Island Marina.

2. Pack a picnic for Proserpine - No trip to the Whitsundays is complete without a drive to Lake Proserpine and Peter Faust Dam, just 30 minute from Proserpine. An ideal spot for a picnic and freshwater fishing, Lake Proserpine now offers free 72-hour camping.

3. Dinner and a show - Bowen in the Whitsundays' north has some of the most incredible beaches in the region and is a great spot to get a fresh seafood lunch right on the marina. Summergarden Theatre is one of the oldest theatres in Queensland.

4. Perk up in Proserpine - The Whitsunday Gold Plantation produces its award-winning coffee surrounded by stunning scenery. The plantation is bordered by the Proserpine River and nestled in a rich fertile valley, surrounded by 140,000 Arabica coffee trees giving a truly beautiful experience for caffeine addicts. It is located at the gateway to the gorgeous Whitsunday region, just one minute north of Proserpine.

5. Relax over a great meal - Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill is nestled in a hidden pocket on the shores of Woodwark Bay, just outside of the popular Whitsundays town of Airlie Beach. Northerlies is the perfect place to relax with friends and family, enjoy a great meal, delicious morning tea or good wine and beer. Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill is a restaurant with a family-friendly feel.

6. See the spectacular scenery - Hydeaway Bay is a 'hidden gem' with the road taking you through cattle country and some of the most spectacular coastal scenery in the Whitsundays. Comprising just a handful of houses and a caravan park, Hydeaway Bay is the perfect spot for getting away and casting a line off the beautiful, almost-empty beach. If you continue on just a few kilometres past the township, you will come to beautiful Cape Gloucester, with its palm tree-lined beaches and sparkling water.

7. Rediscover history - Just off the Bruce Highway, you'll find the Proserpine Historical Museum, where you can learn about the interesting history of this sugar cane and cattle town. The museum bridges the decades since Federation with historical, thought-provoking displays that showcase the most significant achievements of the region during the last century.

8. Go wild in the Whitsundays - See estuarine crocodiles in the wild in the Whitsundays. Whitsunday Crocodile Safari is a safe, all-weather nature excursion that takes guests to see crocodiles in the wild in the Whitsundays. Nowhere else in Queensland can you experience so much in one location. Whitsunday Crocodile Safari offers guests a unique Australian nature experience in a natural habitat.

9. Amphibious tours - Explore the picturesque town of Airlie Beach and cruise through the crystal clear waters of the Coral Sea on a one-hour fun and informative amphibious Aquaduck tour.

10. Tuk tuk tours - Just Tuk'n Around offers a very quirky tour with a difference. Take a fun and fascinating tour around Airlie Beach, visiting some of the secret spots known and loved by the locals. There's no better way to discover the life and beauty of Airlie Beach than to sit back in a tuk tuk and enjoy the relaxed and friendly way to get up close and personal with the area