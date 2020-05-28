Menu
A corrections officer walks down a cell corridor. Prison stock at Borallon Correctional Centre, in Brisbane, Tuesday July 3, 2018. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING
Crime

Guard assaulted in Queensland prison

by PATRICK BILLINGS
28th May 2020 3:17 PM

A prison guard has been attacked by an inmate at a high security jail west of Brisbane.

The officer was assaulted earlier this morning at the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre near Ipswich.

According to Queensland Corrective Services, a prisoner suddenly swung a fist at the officer "who managed to dodge the worst of the punch."

"He received broken skin on his neck, however, and injured a finger while restraining the prisoner after the incident," a statement said.

The officer received medical attention at the centre, and left the centre for the remainder of his shift.

A corrections officer has been assaulted at Borallon Jail. Picture: Jono Searle/AAP
The prisoner was apparently agitated after returning to the detention unit from a case conference when he launched the surprise attack.

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

"Unfortunately from time to time our officers are required to put themselves in harm's way to ensure the safety and security of the community," the statement said.

"We are thankful for their commitment, and for the important role they play in making Queensland safer for all of us."

This morning's assault follows an incident last month where a prisoner was stabbed after having a 1kg tab of hot jam thrown on his genitals.

 

