Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prison guard Melissa Goodwin has been charged over an alleged sexual relationship with an inmate.
Prison guard Melissa Goodwin has been charged over an alleged sexual relationship with an inmate.
Crime

Guard charged over alleged jail sex acts

by Shannon Molloy
25th May 2020 7:33 PM

A female prison guard is facing up to two years in jail after being charged with having an alleged sexual relationship with an inmate at a Sydney jail.

Melissa Goodwin, 25, was arrested at her home in Ingleburn in the city's west this morning by investigators and taken to Campbelltown Station.

She was charged with holder of public office misconduct and engage in relationship with inmate cause safety risk and granted bail to appear in court in July.

"The allegation is there were five sexual acts, separate incidents, at the facility," Detective Inspector Robert Hollows, Commander of Corrective Services Investigation Unit, told reporters.

She is also accused of smuggling in contraband items for her lover at Silverwater jail, including tobacco, cigarette lighters and chewing gum.

 

Prison officer Melissa Goodwin has been charged after an alleged sexual relationship with an inmate.
Prison officer Melissa Goodwin has been charged after an alleged sexual relationship with an inmate.

 

Police began investigating a week ago after a referral from Goodwin's employer, Corrective Services.

It's alleged the sexual relationship began in November last year.

After the alleged relationship was exposed last week, the inmate had to be moved to another facility. Goodwin has been stood down.

Prison officer Melissa Goodwin had been stood aside after allegedly failing to declare a second relationship with a former inmate.
Prison officer Melissa Goodwin had been stood aside after allegedly failing to declare a second relationship with a former inmate.

 

It has also been revealed that the woman was already under investigation for a second relationship with a former inmate at the jail.

"We are aware that she was suspended (but) currently that's not a police investigation and we do understand it's managerial and in relation to failing to declare an association with a former inmate," Detective Inspector Hollows said.

Corrective Services is investigating that matter.

Stood down prison guard Melissa Goodwin leaving Campbeltown Police Station. Picture: Adam Yip
Stood down prison guard Melissa Goodwin leaving Campbeltown Police Station. Picture: Adam Yip
crime editors picks jail time nsw crime prison system

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        premium_icon Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        News Peter Dutton has again taken aim at Annastacia Palaszczuk over Queensland’s border closures, saying the lack of logic was killing the economy.

        Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        premium_icon Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        News Scores of struggling Target stores across Aus will shut forever

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        Business Up to 412,000 new jobs could be created by boosting gas alone.

        $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        premium_icon $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        News Major road and rail projects are essential to turbocharge economy